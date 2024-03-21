Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira welcomed a baby girl on October 1, 2023. The couple has been sharing some adorable pictures of their daughter on social media since then. The latest pictures of ‘Baby Sequeira’ are too cute to miss. These new pics of baby Josephine showcase her sitting on a rotating car seat and posing for pictures along with her parents. She is indeed one cutie patootie, and these latest photos are proof! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira Share ‘The Best and the Craziest’ Moments With Their Baby Girl (Watch Video).

Baby Josephine Sequeira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Rao Sequeira (@rochellerao)

