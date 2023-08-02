Celebrity couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have joyfully revealed their impending parenthood as they await the arrival of their first child together. In a heartwarming announcement, the couple shared a collection of mesmerizing photos featuring Rochelle's evident baby bump. Keith expressed their excitement, saying, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can't wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you, Jesus, for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One." Rochelle Rao Raises the Oomph Factor With Her Glamorous Avatars in Kapil Sharma’s Show - View Pics.
