Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is the first confirmed contestant to be part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Well, this is indeed an exciting news for the show as well as the actress' fans. The new season will once again see Rohit Shetty as the host where this time the shoot location is Cape Town. Rubina Dilaik Confirms She Was Offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Reveals Why She Rejected the Stunt-Based Reality Show.

