‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show To Kick Off in THIS Month in 2026

Every other day, there is a report regarding the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, but there is not a single update regarding Season 15 of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though it is confirmed that the stunt-based show, known for pushing contestants beyond their comfort zones, will be hosted by ace action director Rohit Shetty, details regarding its commencement have nowhere been revealed. Amid this, a recent post by TellyChakkar has revealed that the much-anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will begin from January 2026. Are you ready for another season of adrenaline-filled, spine-chilling stunts? Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karan Veer Mehra, who also went on to win Bigg Boss 18. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Host New Season of Reality Show for Only 3 Months? THESE Stars May Take Over Remaining Episodes.

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ To Begin in January 2026?

