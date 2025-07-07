‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show To Kick Off in THIS Month in 2026

The much-loved stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is gearing up to return for its 15th season. The show will be hosted by none other than ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. A latest update suggests that the show will be delayed and will begin in 2026.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show To Kick Off in THIS Month in 2026
Rohit Shetty (Photo Credit: X)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 07:29 PM IST
    Every other day, there is a report regarding the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, but there is not a single update regarding Season 15 of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though it is confirmed that the stunt-based show, known for pushing contestants beyond their comfort zones, will be hosted by ace action director Rohit Shetty, details regarding its commencement have nowhere been revealed. Amid this, a recent post by TellyChakkar has revealed that the much-anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will begin from January 2026. Are you ready for another season of adrenaline-filled, spine-chilling stunts? Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karan Veer Mehra, who also went on to win Bigg Boss 18‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Host New Season of Reality Show for Only 3 Months? THESE Stars May Take Over Remaining Episodes.

