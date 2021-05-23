Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilak in an interview with TOI, revealed that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. That's not it, she also revealed why she rejected the reality show. "Yes, I was offered the show. I didn’t take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out," she answered when asked about the stunt-based reality show.

She was even quizzed if she would be a part of the show in the future, she replied, “No, I feel that’s not a show for me. I can’t deal with those creepy, crawly creatures.” Currently, her husband, Abhinav Shukla is part of the show and is shooting in Cape Town.

Rubina Dilaik in Shakti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)