Kota Factory season 2 trailer is out! The TVF's popular web series stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles. The new journey of the IIT students are surely gonna encourage you, as it will show how students are struggling to get into the IIT. The story of the show is set in Kota, a hub for many coaching centres where students come from all over India to prepare for various entrance exams. It follows the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav who moves to Kota from Itarsi and shows the life of students in the city, and their efforts to get into IIT. Helmed by Raghav Subbu, the second season of India's first black-and-white web series is all set to release on Netflix on September 24.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

