During the ongoing Navratri celebrations in Kota, Rajasthan, two Muslim girls were reportedly denied entry to the 56 Bhog Garba event on Friday, September 26, despite purchasing tickets. The students claim they were not informed beforehand that non-Hindus would be barred, and the restriction was not mentioned on their passes. When they requested a refund, the management allegedly refused, and the ticket seller could not be reached. The enraged girls further claimed that the organisers did not have a problem with their religion while selling the tickets, but at the time of the event, they had a problem with them being non-Hindus. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and discussion. Responding to the matter, Kota City Police asked affected individuals to report complaints at 9468800005, assuring action as per the law. Bhopal: Garba Organisers Sprinkle Gaumutra, Ask Devotees To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ To Prevent Entry of Non-Hindus.

Kota Police Respond After Muslim Girls Denied Entry to Navratri Garba Event

श्रीमान इस सम्बन्ध में जिस किसी को भी शिकायत है वह इस नम्बर पर संपर्क करें 9468800005 पुलिस द्वारा नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी — Kota City Police (@KotaPolice) September 27, 2025

