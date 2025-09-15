Panic gripped the resident doctors’ hostel at JK Lone Hospital late Sunday night, September 14, after a venomous black cobra slithered into a bathroom through the toilet commode. The five-foot snake spread its hood and hissed at a doctor who had entered the bathroom. After spotting the snake, the doctor raised an alarm. Chaos ensued as residents initially tried to drive the snake away but failed. Snake catcher was called in and successfully rescued the cobra after a tense operation. The snake was then released into the Ladpura forest. Python in Ajmer: Huge Snake Found Coiled Inside Car Bonnet in Rajasthan, Rescued; Video Goes Viral.

Cobra Slithers Into Bathroom Through Commode at Hospital Hostel

राजस्थान के कोटा में 14 सितंबर को जेके लोन हॉस्पिटल के रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर के हॉस्टल में अचानक एक कोबरा सांप निकल आया. टॉयलेट पाइप से होते हुए सांप सीधे कमरे में पहुंच गया. इससे हॉस्टल में अफरा-तफरी मच गई. इसके बाद स्नेक कैचर को बुलाया गया. उन्होंने उसे पकड़ा और सुरक्षित तरीके से… pic.twitter.com/QxjH8NOP0a — The Lallantop (@TheLallantop) September 15, 2025

Cobra Rescued in Rajasthan

