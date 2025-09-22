A couple created a ruckus in Kota, Rajasthan, after climbing onto a police vehicle and engaging in obscene acts, a video of which has gone viral. The incident took place on Sabzi Mandi Road near Sarovar Talkies, where police on patrol spotted the pair and tried to intervene. The 22-year-old man, reportedly intoxicated, had eloped with the 17-year-old girl, whose family had filed a missing person complaint. Despite repeated warnings, the man continued to abuse the police while the minor girl pleaded for mercy. The commotion lasted around 20 minutes before both fell off the vehicle after losing balance. Police have registered a case against the man for abduction, public obscenity, and creating a disturbance. Cobra Found on Toilet Seat in Kota: Panic in Hostel of JK Lone Hospital As Venomous Snake Slithers Into Bathroom Through Commode, Video Surfaces.

Kota Couple Creates Ruckus on Police Vehicle

पुलिस की गाड़ी पर चढ़कर, प्रेमी युगल ने किया हाइवोल्टेज ड्रामा। ख़बर राजस्थान के कोटा से है युवक और युवती पहले पुलिस की गाड़ी पर चढ़ते हैं और जमकर हंगामा भी करते हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार लड़का नशे की हालत में था, लड़की को भगाकर लाया था, क्योंकि लड़की के परिवार ने गुमशुदगी की… pic.twitter.com/046eLXZMmU — The Sprite News (@news_sprite) September 21, 2025

Drunk Man, Girl Climb Police Jeep in Kota

