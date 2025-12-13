Kota: A trader identified as Rajkumar Soni suffered a sudden heart attack while showing jewellery stones at Vardhman Jewellers in Rampura Bazaar in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday. Acting swiftly, showroom owner Varun Jain administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), saving the trader’s life. According to a viral CCTV video, Jaipur-based businessman Rajkumar Soni was engaged in a business discussion when he suddenly collapsed inside the showroom. Noticing his condition, Varun Jain immediately rushed to his aid and performed CPR. The trader regained consciousness shortly thereafter and was shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Doctors said his condition is stable. The CCTV footage has drawn widespread attention, with many praising the showroom owner’s presence of mind and timely action. Hapur: Man Collapses on Ground After Suffering Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh, Fellow Businessman Saves His Life by Giving CPR; Video Surfaces.

Showroom Owner’s CPR Saves Trader’s Life

कोटा के रामपुरा बाजार स्थित ज्वैलर्स पर ज्वैलरी स्टोन दिखा रहे एक व्यापारी को अचानक हार्ट अटैक आया, शोरूम मालिक ने CPR देकर जान बचाई, यह घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। pic.twitter.com/2hNmMKf5Pj — Ashish Jain/आशीष जैन (@jaina111) December 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of @jaina111), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

