Love and joy are palpable in the recent snapshots of TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikas Jain. The couple's latest pictures, shared online, capture a beautiful moment that speaks volumes about their deep affection. Draped in an elegant pink saree, Ankita Lokhande looks radiant, while her husband Vikas Jain exudes charm in a dapper white suit. The couple's impeccable style perfectly complements the genuine happiness evident in their smiles. Ankita Lokhande Celebrates 14 Years of Pavitra Rishta as Fans Fondly Remember Sushant Singh Rajput (Watch Video). Check Out The Pictures Here:

