Madhuri Dixit who will be seen on Colors TV show, Hunarbaaz, to promote her Netflix show The Fame Game did something that went viral online instantly. As the Dhak Dhak girl hugged and kissed comedian and host Bharti Singh's baby bump while blessing her. FYI, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child together. Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed When a Dance Crew Recreates Her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Love Story in Their Performance (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)