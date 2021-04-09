The teaser of Maharani takes us back to the 90s when Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to have his wife on the seat of Bihar's Chief Minister left many shocked. Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah play the key roles with an eclectic cast of Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Inaam Ul Haq. It is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.

Check out the teaser of Maharani here...

