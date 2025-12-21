It is time for the summit clash of the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, which will see arch rivals India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the tournament final on December 21. The IND U19 vs PAK U19 U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India and will provide telecast of IND U19 vs PAK U19 viewing options on Sony Ten TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 match. India U19 Beat United Arab Emirates U19 By 234 Runs in IND U19 vs UAE U19 Under-19 Asia Cup 2025; Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Deepesh Devandran, and Bowlers Shine As Boys in Blue Win Competition Opener.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live

The Men in Blue conquered the Asia Cup in September against Pakistan 💪 Now, the Boys in Blue are ready to make history 🏆 Watch #INDvPAK in U19 #AsiaCup final on 21st Dec at 10:30 AM, LIVE on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork TV channels 📺 pic.twitter.com/frts9jrLMw — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 20, 2025

