Lionel Messi is currently touring India as part of his GOAT tour of the country where he is scheduled to visit four Indian cities. Messi has already visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai and will visit Delhi next. Messi's Goat tour event in Delhi will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and has a a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 15. There has been reports that the event has been delayed and Messi will now arrive at the stadium on 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour's live telecast viewing options is not available in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour and can watch their favourite star on the Sony LIV app and website. Doordarshan's Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel will also provide live online viewing options of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour. Delhi's Messy AQI! Fans React With Memes And Jokes As Lionel Messi Set To Arrive At Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

