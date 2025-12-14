One of the biggest football icons, Argentina's Lionel Messi, is currently on his GOAT India Tour 2025 and will visit the third city, Mumbai, on December 14, part of his four-city stay in the country. Day 1 saw Messi tour Kolkata and Hyderabad, where one ended in complete chaos, the other went smoothly, and became a memorable meet and greet for fans. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour will not be available for telecast viewing options in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour, and can see the Mumbai event from Wankhede Stadium online on the Sony LIV app and website. Doordarshan's Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel will also provide live online viewing options of Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour. Lionel Messi Plays Football With Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, Gifts His Iconic Number 10 Argentina Jersey to Rahul Gandhi (See Pics and Videos).

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 Live Streaming Online

Messi Mania GOAT tour of India ! Today history meets the legacy 🥰 #MessiInMumbai Stream LIVE here ⚽️https://t.co/EesEa72oNp pic.twitter.com/FAKEve63qx — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 14, 2025

