24-year-old Mohammed Ashiq clinches the MasterChef India title for the eighth season, bagging the trophy, coat, and a Rs 25 lakh cash prize. In a thrilling finale, home cooks Rukhsaar Sayeed, Nambie Jessica, and Suraj Thapa showcased their skills, with Rukhsaar and Nambie securing the second and first runner-up spots, each winning Rs 5 lakhs. Judge Ranveer Brar later congratulated the winner on social media. MasterChef India Adds a Sonic Twist With ASMR Challenge, Turns Cooking Into an Auditory Art Form!

Mohammed Ashiq Wins MasterChef India 2023

Mohammed Ashiq, a culinary force to be reckoned with, emerges victorious as the MasterChef India winner! Your flavors ignited the kitchen, and your journey is an anthem of culinary excellence. Here's to your well-deserved triumph!#MasterChefIndia. Streaming now, only on Sony LIV pic.twitter.com/bkbgTDVsft — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 8, 2023

Ranveer Brar Congratulates Mohammed Ashiq

From an inspirational start to a challenging journey, you never stopped daring for more. Congratulations on becoming the MasterChef Mohd. Ashiq! . . .#winner #masterchefindia pic.twitter.com/nbkKQswvv3 — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) December 8, 2023

