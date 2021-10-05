Meenakshi Sundareshwar revolves around a young couple, played by Sanya Malhotra as Meenakshi and Abhimanyu Dassani as Sundareshwar, who are newlyweds. The couple has to live apart owing to the professional demands but still with lots of love, laughter and some hassles, you’ll see how they work their long distance marriage. The makers have confirmed that the cute long distance love story of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar will be streamed on Netflix on November 5. Directed by Vivek Soni, movie buffs are waiting to watch how this couple manages to set couple goals in reel.

