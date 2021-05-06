Money Heist is soon coming with its final fifth season. And as the production nears completion, the two main leads from the show have posted sentimental goodbyes. Itziar Ituno and Alvaro Morte, aka Raquel Murillo and The Professor respectively informed that they have wrapped up their shoot schedule via Instragram.

Itziar Ituno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itziar Ituño (OFIZIAL) (@itziarituno)

Alvaro Morte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)