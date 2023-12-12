Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress Party on social media, comparing their alleged financial wrongdoings to a real-life "Money Heist." Retweeting a post on X, PM Modi referenced the recent Income Tax raids at a Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu's properties, stating, "In India, who needs 'Money Heist' fiction when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!" The tweet was accompanied by a video highlighting the IT raids. The BJP's official X handle shared the post titled "Congress presents the Money Heist!" emphasising the party's perspective on the alleged financial irregularities. Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: Quantum of Cash Recovered, Seized During Income Tax Raids in Odisha’s Balangir (Watch Video).

Congress presents Money Heist!

