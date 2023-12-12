(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
PM Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at Congress With ‘Money Heist’ Reference Amid IT Raids on MP Dhiraj Sahu (Watch Video)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress Party on social media, comparing their alleged financial wrongdoings to a real-life "Money Heist."
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 12, 2023 01:46 PM IST