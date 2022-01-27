Popular television actress Mouni Roy has tied the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa today. Pictures from the couple’s ceremony, which is as per the Kerala Hindu wedding traditions, are all over the internet. Suraj can be seen dressed in beige colour kurta and teamed it up with a kasavu mundu (lungi). Mouni is looking gorgeous in a white saree with red zari border. She has completed her bridal look with traditional jewels and is all smiles as she poses with her man on the mandap. In one of the pictures you will also see Suraj tying the taali (mangalsutra) around Mouni’s neck.

Mr And Mrs Nambiar

The Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouni_Roy 🤩🤩 (@imouniroy76)

Happy Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiyaa.official)

