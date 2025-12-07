A new video from inside the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora shows the moments just before a fire claimed 25 lives. The video captures a belly dancer performing to Mehbooba O Mehbooba as live musicians play behind her. Mid-performance, glass from the club’s roof falls, and flames suddenly erupt, causing panic among the crowd. Limited exit points and people rushing toward the kitchen, where a cylinder blast ignited the fire, hindered evacuation. Of the 25 dead, 14 were staff members; six others were injured. The club manager has been arrested, and an FIR has been filed. Goa Fire Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces INR 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Victims of Birch by Romeo Lane Blaze Mishap.

Belly Dancer’s Performance Cut Short by Goa Nightclub ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Fire

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Journalist Vivek Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

