A fire broke out at the site of the 'Serendipity' festival near Kala Academy in Goa's Panaji on Monday evening, December 8, shortly after preparations were underway for the event. Flammable materials, including plywood and sponge, caught fire, but the fire department quickly brought the situation under control. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze may have been triggered by sparks from welding work being carried out at height, according to police. No injuries have been reported. Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Absconding ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

Fire at Serendipity Festival Site in Goa

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Gomantak ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)