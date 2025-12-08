A fire broke out at the site of the 'Serendipity' festival near Kala Academy in Goa's Panaji on Monday evening, December 8, shortly after preparations were underway for the event. Flammable materials, including plywood and sponge, caught fire, but the fire department quickly brought the situation under control. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze may have been triggered by sparks from welding work being carried out at height, according to police. No injuries have been reported. Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Absconding ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.
Fire at Serendipity Festival Site in Goa
#Watch- Fire breaks out during Serendipity preparations at the Kala Academy
.
.
.
.
.
.
.#Viral #Goa #Goanews pic.twitter.com/ltDMHxahwM
— In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) December 8, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)