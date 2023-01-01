Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exude couple goals in their New Year 2023 post. They have not just extended their heartwarming wishes to fans, but could be seen getting all cozy and cuddly as they pose together for the camera. Mouni mentioned in the caption of her Insta post, “HAPPY NEW YEAR from me & mine.” Malaika Arora Kisses Beau Arjun Kapoor in This New Year Pic and Wishes Everyone ‘Love and Light’.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

