While most major global stock markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, January 1, 2026, on account of the New Year, some investors may be uncertain about whether the Indian stock market will remain open today. It should be noted that the Indian stock markets, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain open for the day. That said, the leading commodity exchanges, The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will also remain open in the first session between 9 am and 5 pm, but will be closed in the evening session, which begins from 5 pm onwards. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Stock Market Holiday Today, January 1?

