Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ooze couple goals in this New Year 2023 pic. The beauty is seen kissing her beau on his cheek as she says ‘Hello 2023’ and wishes all her fans ‘Love n Light’. Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora Reveals She Discusses Marriage Plans With Beau Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor

