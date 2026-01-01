The New Year is here, and many people are wondering whether banks will remain open on the first day of 2026, January 1. Banks will not follow a uniform holiday on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026. According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banking operations will continue as usual in several states, while banks will remain closed in select states due to state-specific holidays. Customers are advised to check local bank schedules before visiting a branch, as bank holidays in India vary from state to state. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Is it a Bank Holiday Today, January 1?

Bank Holiday 2026 List: Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 100 Days Next Year As RBI Releases Holiday Calendar; Check Full Listhttps://t.co/lCordBCAys#BankHoliday2026List #BankHolidays #RBI #RBI2026HolidayCalendar #BankHolidaysinDecember2026 — LatestLY (@latestly) December 27, 2025

Know If Banks Are Open or Closed on the First Day of New Year 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)