Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding reception was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood stars gracing the event. Now today, the couple dropped new photos from their post-wedding festivity that showcase their blissful union. In the pictures, Mukti radiates elegance in a richly embellished red saree, while Kunal complements her perfectly in a shiny black ethnic wear. Their beaming smiles and tender embraces speak volumes about their happiness, making them truly appear like a match made in heaven. Mukti Mohan Ties Knot With Animal Fame Kunal Thakur, Shares Beautiful Wedding Pics On Insta!

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur Scream Love:

