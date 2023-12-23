Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur tied the knot on December 10. The couple has been sharing some stunning pictures from their wedding day and other pre-wedding festivities. The newly married actress-dancer took to Instagram to share some snapshots from her haldi ceremony and sangeet night. These pictures prove that the ceremonies were filled with love and laughter. Take a look the photos below: Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur Exude Royalty in New Fashionable Pics From Their Wedding Reception!

Mukti Mohan’s Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

Mukti & Kunal’s Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUNAL THAKUR (@whokunalthakur)

