Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur, who tied the knot in December 2023, are currently honeymooning in Dubai. The newlyweds shared pics on their Instagram feed which sees them chilling on a yacht and getting cosy amidst crystal clear sky and blue sea. In the photos, while Mukti looks hot in sexy blue dress, her man exudes charm in casual wear. Have you'll seen their romantic clicks yet? Check them out below. Tanuj Virwani Shares Lovely Photos From His Honeymoon in Paris With Wifey Tanya Jacob!

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur Honeymoon Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)