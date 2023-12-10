Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Mukti Mohan, a dancer and actor from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, married Kunal Thakur, an actor from Animal. The couple shared wedding pictures on Instagram on Sunday. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family.

Sharing a series of pictures, they wrote in the caption, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife...#KunalKoMiliMukti."

The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfit. They seemed to be complementing each other in red-white-hued outfits.

Mukti Mohan, a dancer and choreographer, is dressed in an off-white and peach bridal lehenga in the photos. The lehenga is embellished with beautiful golden motifs and she completed it with heavy jewellery and bangles. A translucent white dupatta with rich embroidery complemented her attire well.

For his wedding, the 'Animal' star wore a white silvery sherwani. The matching pearl-encrusted turban gave off perfect wedding vibes.

The post begins with the couple grinning with excitement and the groom standing with his hands folded. The following image depicts Mukti walking down the aisle while her sisters, Neeti Mohan and Shakti Mohan, perform admirably as bridesmaids.

Following that are photos from various wedding traditions, followed by a nice family photo. The stunning post closed with a candid photo of the newlyweds and Neeti and Shakti, who appeared to be engaged in a banter.

Mukti Mohan's sister Neeti Mohan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma, Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, Sanjay Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani, Rytasa Rathore, Kubbra Sait, and other celebs wished the newlyweds.

Dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan wrote an emotional note for her sister, Mukti. "My lil Golu is married..It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur.. Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss..I will miss you terribly..@muktimohan My partner in everything"

Neeti Mohan wrote, "Blessings, love and togetherness"

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn't be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!"

Gauahar Khan mentioned, "Oh my god ! So happy for u ! God bless u both . Welcome to the married club"

Gautam Rode wrote, "Congratulations both of you"

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who worked with her in the music video 'Waah Sajna' commented, "Sooooooooooo happy for you two!! God bless you both with lots of love and togetherness forever!!! Hamesha happy raho!!"

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart emoji.

Kubbra Sait wrote, "Mukteshwaarrr congratulations!!!!!!"

Nakuul Mehta congratulated the couple with the message, "Bohot bohot badhaai"

On the work front, Mukti hosted 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' along with Raghav Juyal . She was a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. She was part of movies such as 'Blood Brothers', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Hate Story' and 'Daruvu' and a web series 'Inmates'.

Kunal Thakur is known for his work in web shows like 'Whos Your Gynac' and movies like 'Kabir Singh' and others. He was recently seen in 'Animal'. (ANI)

