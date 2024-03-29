Aly Goni threw an intimate Iftar party at his residence last night, attended by close celebrity friends. A viral video shows Munawar Faruqui, Bharti Singh with her family, Jasmin Bhasin, and others enjoying lively conversations and delicious food. Munawar, the recent Bigg Boss 17 winner, recently made headlines for a brief detainment by Mumbai Police during a hookah bar raid. Ramadan Food During Iftar in India: 5 Dishes Commonly Served as Iftar Meal To Break Ramzan Fasting.

Munawar Faruqui at Aly Goni's Iftar Party

