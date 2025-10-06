Bharti Siingh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are set to become parents again! The much-loved television couple delighted fans by announcing Bharti’s second pregnancy on Instagram, where she posed with a radiant smile and proudly showed off her baby bump. Celebs like Parineeti Chopra, Rubina Dilaik, Esha Gupta, Dhrashti Dhami, Adaa Khan, Jannar Zubair et al took to Instagram to wish the couple on their good news. ‘Aana Hee tha Mujhe!’: Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Reveals Her Mom Didn’t Want To Give Birth to Her, Tried To Abort Her Multiple Times, in Emotional Birth Story (Watch Video).
Bharti Siingh and Harssh Limbachiyaa Share Good News
View this post on Instagram
More Pics Shared on X
Humara 2nd Baby Coming Soon - We Are Pregnant Again ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/aymCjkIugU
— Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) October 6, 2025
Celebs Congratulating the Couple on Instagram
More Celebs Wishing the Couple
