Comedian and Winner of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui, was filmed losing his temper on camera after allegedly being targeted with eggs by a restaurant owner and five staff members in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road late Tuesday night. The incident occurred after Faruqui opted to dine at a different establishment nearby instead of the one he was invited to for Iftaar. Video footage captured Faruqui visibly agitated, with security personnel restraining him as tensions escalated. The Pydhonie police have filed a case and issued a notice to the hotelier and his staff accused of throwing eggs. Munawar Faruqui, Bharti Singh and Others Chill at Aly Goni's Iftar Party During Ramadan (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui's Furious Reaction Caught on Camera After Alleged Egg Attack in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road

Kalesh b/w Public and Munawar Faruqi's at Mashaallah Restaurant Followed by Egg-Throwing Incident" pic.twitter.com/90vtRmdMSG — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 10, 2024

