Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's 'parental sex' comment on India's Got Latent, the show's creator, comedian Samay Raina, has received strong support from his close friend, Munawar Faruqui. Taking to Instagram, Munawar shared a message, saying, “Samay (kissing enoji). Art joh hai woh spring ki hai, jitnaa dabaoge utnaa upeer uthega. (Art is like a spring—the more you suppress it, the higher it rises). My G is going to come out so strong you will see.” Meanwhile, Samay Raina, reacting to the backlash Samay, has deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel. Reportedly, he has also cancelled his Gujarat shows. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy Stirred Up – the ‘Cheap Content’ of Social Media Versus Ethical Intellectuals.

Munawar Faruqui Supports Samay Raina Amid 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Munawar Faruqui Instagram

Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Viral Video From 'India's Got Latent'

Sick people 🤮🤮🤮🤮 Watch your parents have sex everyday of your life or would you join in once ? Said by Ranveer Allahbadia. This is not comedy, this is just cheap mentality opened for public. His award should be taken back.#indiasgotlatent#samayraina pic.twitter.com/oFCrjSRJ2W — Bona fide🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@cyber_alph) February 9, 2025

