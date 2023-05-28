Nakuul Mehta is known for breaking stereotypes. Recently, he was seen sporting a skirt and proved that 'skirts are not a women's thing'. He took to social media and shared a dance video. In the video, he can be seen grooving to Rockstar's song Hawaa Hawaa along with professional dancer Jainil Mehta. Nakuul sported a white T-shirt teamed with a multi-coloured long skirt and a pink scarf. Sharing the video on Instagram, he praised Jainil for bringing up the trend of Men wearing skirts. Nakuul Mehta Is In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3? TV Actor Teases His Return to BALH 3, Fans Go Berserk.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

