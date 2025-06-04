In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Karnataka-based IPL team lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on 3rd May. As Bengaluru celebrated the monumental victory, celebrities including Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiccha Sudeep, Vedhika, Nakuul Mehta, Sonu Sood, Kiran Abbavaram, and Elvish Yadav took to social media to congratulate Virat Kohli and his team on their magnificent maiden IPL triumph. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Celebs Congratulating RCB

Dr Shiva Rajkumar

Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda

Nakuul Mehta

Kichcha Sudeep

Kiran Abbavaram

Elvish Yadav

Sonu Sood

Vedhika

