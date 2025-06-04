In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Karnataka-based IPL team lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on 3rd May. As Bengaluru celebrated the monumental victory, celebrities including Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiccha Sudeep, Vedhika, Nakuul Mehta, Sonu Sood, Kiran Abbavaram, and Elvish Yadav took to social media to congratulate Virat Kohli and his team on their magnificent maiden IPL triumph. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Dr Shiva Rajkumar

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️(❤️+🏆) The Champions of Heart are now the owners of the cup. Congratulations @RCBTweets #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/skMZzPm0cd — DrShivaRajkumar (@NimmaShivanna) June 3, 2025

Allu Arjun

THE WAIT IS OVER . “Ee sala cup namde!” At last! ❤️ We’ve been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2khiWPLWKV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 3, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda

Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans ❤️ you have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It's a happy happy moment to see. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 3, 2025

Nakuul Mehta

Well played Iyer! Can’t wait to see you captain India soon. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 3, 2025

Kichcha Sudeep

The longggggggggg wait is finallyyyyyyyyyyy over! 🤗♥️ After years of passion, perseverance, and belief RCB lifts the IPL trophy! What a moment for every every every every RCB fan.. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ಈ ಸಲ ಕಪ್ ನಮ್ದು…🏆❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/jyTiauWu5S — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 3, 2025

Congratulations RCB , Finally won their first IPL trophy, so happy for @imVkohli bhai.❤️#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/im1okoROMz — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 3, 2025

Sonu Sood

RCB!!! Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai – finally! Virat bhai & team, Heartily congratulations . Punjab – tough luck, played with heart and character! Respect to both sides! 🏆❤️ #RCB #IPL2025 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/1xlRkCJtkb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2025

