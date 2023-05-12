Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 brought back the beloved pair of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar and gave fans some heart-warming scenes of romance and love and truly delivered a mature love story. However, the show quickly turned gears into a 20-year leap and led to the exit of this beloved pair and the end of #RaYaKaSafar. Or so we thought. Just months after their exit, Disha Parmar confirmed that she would be back as Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 - with a new story and a new role. And now Nakuul Mehta has teased his comeback with a unique Instagram post! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to Go off Air; Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor's Show's Last Episode to Air on May 24 – Reports.

Nakuul Mehta Teases His Return to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain With Season 3

Nakuul shared a story about what a player’s return to his team is called, with the background music - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain - confirming the rumours of his return to the television screen. This comes as a huge celebration for fans of the actor, many of whom quit watching Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 after the actors’ exit. The fact that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will be seen together again has left fans overwhelmed with joy!

Fans who had been asking for the return of Disha and Nakuul had to thank the stars!

Now I can officially use the tag #BadeAchheLagteHain3 I cannot wait for the promos and bts😭♥️ Thank you @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar for coming back🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/iTsSKmZpzV — 🦋 (@Dhraupadi) May 12, 2023

Everyone was ecstatic

BALH2 Fan accounts were rejoiced!

To all my friends here, THIS IS THE CONFIRMATION WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR! #BadeAchheLagteHain3 Here we gooooo! My heart is so so so so full! @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar Thank you for coming back! You guys, Dil le he kiun nahin letey? ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/QCBIR7r3de — Marium ~ M ~ Maksthetic (@Mariam2892) May 12, 2023

According to sources, the shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 will begin very soon. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 shoot was wrapped on Sunday - May 7, and actors shared their BTS videos and posts, bidding adieu to the show and all that it gave. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 currently focuses on the story of Ram and Priya’s daughters - Pihu Kapoor (Played by Pooja Banerjee) and Prachi Kapoor (Niti Taylor), and their struggles. The story is currently revolving around Prachi and her best friend, Raghav Arora (played by Randeep Rai), who loves her unconditionally. Fans are eagerly waiting for the union of Prachi and Raghav, which is expected to be the finale of this season! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The timing and other details of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 are yet to be confirmed!

