It was only recently reported that Arjun Bijlani bought a new house. He welcomed Lord Ganesha and with his blessings moved into his new abode. Nia Sharma, who happens to be a good friend of Arjun, visited him and called it a dream house. Well, now Nia, once again paid Arjun a visit along with Ravi Dubey and looks like they spent some quality time together. Nia posted their picture and called Arjun’s house his Taj Mahal! Nia Sharma Visits Arjun Bijlani's New Abode, Calls It a ‘Dream House’.

Take a look:

