Peaky Blinders finale season is coming soon in early 2022. While it's still a long time for the show to air, fans can be excited as the first-look teaser of the series shown on BBC One hints at the return of Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomons. The five-second clip sees Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) saying “I think I may have written your final act." to his old enemy. Well, what say, excited much?

Check It Out:

Tom Hardy is confirmed to return as Alfie Solomons in #PeakyBlinders S6 The final season releases in early 2022 pic.twitter.com/YKLadyrpVN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 1, 2021

