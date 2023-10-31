PI Meena is the upcoming detective drama the starring Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chatterjee and Zarina Wahab in the leading roles. The trailer of the upcoming Prime Video series glimpses how a private investigator becomes an eyewitness of a young man’s road accident. While many try to brush the accident under a carpet, the mother of the deceased thinks that it was all plotted. The promo video then shows an interlink between the accident and a bio-terror plot. PI Meena that promises to be an edge-of-the-seat detective drama is set to be streamed on the OTT platform from November 3. Amazon Announces Commercial Breaks on Prime Video Shows and Movies; To Roll Out 'Ad-Free' Subscription With Additional Monthly Charge.

Watch The Trailer Of PI Meena Below:

