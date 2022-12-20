Pratik Sehajpal turned a year old yesterday and his friends from the industry and well-wishers along with his family were present to make his ay special. Many celebrities in the likes of Munmun Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Abhijit Bichukale, Vishal Singh, Kanika Mann and various others were present at the venue. Bollywood Bubble has taken to its social media handle to share a video of what the birthday celebrations looked like! Kartik Aaryan Turns 32! Actor Thanks His Parents for Giving Him the Sweetest Birthday Surprise (View Pics).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble Television (@bollywoodbubbletelly)

