One of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is in the news lately for its cast and their possible "exists" from the show! One such rumour swirled around one of the show’s favourite characters, Babita Ji, played by the beautiful actress Munmun Dutta. Speculations were rife that Munmun was likely to leave the show; however, they happened to be mere rumours. And Munmun in her latest Instagram reel said, “Rumours are always not true.” TMKOC actress posted a fun Instagram reel from the sets of the show while shooting for likely new episodes. Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Munmun Dutta fans are excited over the continuation of Babita Ji’s track on the comedy show, for the actress’ Instagram post has garnered over 3.2 million views. It is truly Babita Ji’s viral video and trending for all the right reasons.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)