Poonam Pandey took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and shared priceless moments from her spiritual journey on social media. Dressed in a black printed kurta, the controversial actress was seen taking the sacred dip and offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. In one of the photos, she even wrote, ‘Sab paap dhul gaye mere (All my sins have been washed away).’ Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Record-Breaking Turnout at Mahakumbh, Over 10.80 Crore Devotees Have Taken Holy Dip So Far at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (See Pics).

Poonam Pandey Takes Holy Dip

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal)

A Glimpse of the Maha Kumbh Mela

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal)

Actress at Maha Kumbh 2025

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal)

