Kartik Aaryan has turned a year older today. The actor shared a few pictures on Instagram from the intimate birthday celebration in which he can be seen all smiles posing with the cake in front of him. In another picture, he is seen posing with his parents, whom he has thanked for giving him the sweetest surprise as he turns 32 today. Kartik Aaryan Birthday: His Good Looks and Dapper Wardrobe Makes For a Lethal Combination (View Pics).

Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

