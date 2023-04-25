Bigg Boss 16's most popular contestant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Well, as an ex-flatmate (Ishita Reha Gupta) of the BB16 star, who also happens to be a fashion designer, has accused Priyanka of stealing clothes worth 30K pounds and copying designs. That's not it, as the stylist has also slammed Chahar for using PR tactics to harass her online. Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot Impresses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary With His Dance Moves at Party (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Accused of Stealing:

An ex-flatmate of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ishita Reh Gupta a fashion designer, has accused Priyanka of stealing, copying, harassment & stalking. She accused Priyanka of not only stealing her clothes but even using her PR tactics to harass her online. Well, what do you think? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 25, 2023

Ishita Gupta's Now-Deleted Posts:

Who is Ishita Gupta? And what's the issue between her and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? pic.twitter.com/xsWToB1dcX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 21, 2023

