CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Meets his Lookalike Police Officer from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony

In a week where politics and cricket dominated the headlines in Tamil Nadu, the two worlds collided in an unexpected fashion. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has finally met the police officer who became an overnight internet sensation for his striking resemblance to the cricketer during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Ravi Ashwin Joins Social Media Banter Over Anshul Kamboj Lookalike at CM Vijay’s Oath-Taking.

Anshul Kamboj Meets His Lookalike

The meeting, which took place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, followed days of social media banter that even drew comments from veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The encounter provided a light-hearted conclusion to a story that began during the high-stakes political transition in the state.

The Swearing-In Spectacle

The confusion began on Sunday morning, 10 May, as Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took his oath of office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Raipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

As the ceremony was broadcast live to millions, viewers quickly spotted a security official standing prominently on the dais. The officer’s facial features and stature were so similar to Kamboj’s that fans initially questioned if the CSK pacer was moonlighting in the police force hours before a crucial IPL match.

The Face-to-Face Encounter

Following the conclusion of the ceremony duties, the officer was invited to the CSK training facility where he met his sporting counterpart. The two shared a brief conversation and posed for photographs, with teammates noting the uncanny resemblance.

Kamboj, who has become a fan favourite in Chennai this season, described the experience as "surreal." He expressed his gratitude for the officer’s service, acknowledging the intense security requirements of the CM’s landmark inauguration. Revealed! IPL Green Dot Ball Tree Plantation Locations.

Anshul Kamboj’s Breakthrough Season

The viral moment highlights the skyrocketing profile of the 25-year-old Haryana pacer. Since being signed by the Super Kings, Kamboj has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL 2026, filling a vital void in the bowling attack left by international injuries.

With 17 wickets in 10 matches, including a match-winning 3/22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kamboj has become a cornerstone of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s bowling strategy as the tournament enters its business end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).