Bigg Boss 16 buddies Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently were seen reuniting at a party and it was all fun. In a viral video, Shalin and Priyanka can be seen vibing at bash. The clip also features Priyanka demanding 'kampann' dance from Shalin and as an obedient friend the latter flaunts his dance moves for her. Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reportedly Backs Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shalin Bhanot Dances for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

