CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Announced: Overall Pass Percentage Drops to 85.20%, Girls Outshine Boys Again

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New Delhi, May 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class XII examination for 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9 % compare to last year. A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, compared to 82.13% for boys. Transgender students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, according to CBSE.

While the board does not release a traditional merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, 5.32% of students (94,028 candidates) scored 90% and above, while 0.97% (17,113 candidates) scored 95% and above. Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In the national capital, the Delhi West region recorded a 92.34% pass rate, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check 12th Results on Official Websites, and DigiLocker.

Institutional Performance: Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) led among institutions with pass percentages of 98.55% and 98.47%, respectively. In a major shift toward modernisation, CBSE successfully implemented full-scale On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of 9,866,622 answer books. This digital initiative was designed to eliminate traditional errors in totalling and posting marks, ensuring a more accurate and transparent result for students. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Likely Today: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocker?.

Results are now available online via the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. Digital documents provided through DigiLocker are legally valid for higher education admissions. For students who wish to improve their performance or those placed in the compartment category, a supplementary examination is scheduled for July 15, 2026. The application process (LOC) for these exams will begin on June 2, 2026.