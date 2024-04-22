'Raat Ke 3 Baje Call Kia' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Shares Shocking Details About Her Casting Couch Experience

Manisha Rani recalled her harrowing experience with casting couch during her early days in Mumbai. In an interviews, she shared that she received calls from an unknown person late night while she was in her hometown.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 22, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Manisha Rani, winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame has recently shared a troubling experience. In an interview with Galatta India, she shared her experience facing the casting couch. Manisha recounted meeting an individual claiming Bigg Boss affiliation. He falsely promised her a spot on the show. Manisha disclosed that she received late-night calls urging her to Mumbai from her native Bihar. Upon refusal, he made derogatory remarks. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

Manisha Rani Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Incident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Manisha Rani Manisha Rani Latest Update Manisha Rani News

'Raat Ke 3 Baje Call Kia' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Shares Shocking Details About Her Casting Couch Experience

Manisha Rani recalled her harrowing experience with casting couch during her early days in Mumbai. In an interviews, she shared that she received calls from an unknown person late night while she was in her hometown.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 22, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Manisha Rani, winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame has recently shared a troubling experience. In an interview with Galatta India, she shared her experience facing the casting couch. Manisha recounted meeting an individual claiming Bigg Boss affiliation. He falsely promised her a spot on the show. Manisha disclosed that she received late-night calls urging her to Mumbai from her native Bihar. Upon refusal, he made derogatory remarks. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

Manisha Rani Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Incident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Manisha Rani Manisha Rani Latest Update Manisha Rani News Manisha Rani Photos Manisha Rani Pics
You might also like
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports
TV

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports
Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra Look Mesmerising in White as They Arrive for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
TV

Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra Look Mesmerising in White as They Arrive for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
Manisha Rani Buys Land in Her Hometown in Bihar; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Says ‘Hamlog Abhi Crorepati Bane’ (Watch Video)
TV

Manisha Rani Buys Land in Her Hometown in Bihar; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Says ‘Hamlog Abhi Crorepati Bane’ (Watch Video)
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports
TV

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports
Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra Look Mesmerising in White as They Arrive for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
TV

Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra Look Mesmerising in White as They Arrive for an Event in Mumbai (Watch Video)
Manisha Rani Buys Land in Her Hometown in Bihar; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Says ‘Hamlog Abhi Crorepati Bane’ (Watch Video)
TV

Manisha Rani Buys Land in Her Hometown in Bihar; Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Says ‘Hamlog Abhi Crorepati Bane’ (Watch Video)
Elvish Yadav Opens Up About Unfollowing Manisha Rani on Social Media, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Calls It’ Bacchon Wali Harkatein’ (Watch Video)
TV

Elvish Yadav Opens Up About Unfollowing Manisha Rani on Social Media, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Calls It’ Bacchon Wali Harkatein’ (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
AP SSC Results 2024
200K+ searches
Earth Day
100K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
SSC Result 2024
20K+ searches
10th Class Results
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics

Hardoi: Small Boy Miraculously Survives After Travelling Over 100 Kms While Sitting Between Tyres of Goods Train, Rescued by RPF Personnel (Watch Video)

  • ‘Hate Speech’: PM Narendra Modi’s Speech in Rajasthan Draws Congress Ire, Mallikarjun Kharge Says ‘No Prime Minister Lowered Dignity of Post as Much as Modi’

  • Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-Law Rajesh Tiwari Killed in Road Accident, Sister Sarita Tiwari Injured; CCTV Footage Captures Deadly Mishap (Watch Video)

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    AP SSC Results 2024
    200K+ searches
    Earth Day
    100K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    SSC Result 2024
    20K+ searches
    10th Class Results
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly