'Raat Ke 3 Baje Call Kia' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Shares Shocking Details About Her Casting Couch Experience

Manisha Rani, winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame has recently shared a troubling experience. In an interview with Galatta India, she shared her experience facing the casting couch. Manisha recounted meeting an individual claiming Bigg Boss affiliation. He falsely promised her a spot on the show. Manisha disclosed that she received late-night calls urging her to Mumbai from her native Bihar. Upon refusal, he made derogatory remarks. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Turn Mentors For Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

Manisha Rani Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Incident

